Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to pay $1.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Pcsb Financial (PCSB) Sellers Increased By 30.86% Their Shorts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is expected to pay $1.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:FRT) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $1.05 dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current price of $129.21 translates into 0.81% yield. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 294,983 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE

Pcsb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) had an increase of 30.86% in short interest. PCSB’s SI was 207,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 30.86% from 158,800 shares previously. With 31,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Pcsb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB)’s short sellers to cover PCSB’s short positions. The SI to Pcsb Financial Corporation’s float is 1.34%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 20,950 shares traded. PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PCSB News: 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys Into Pcsb Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – PCSB Financial 3Q EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 PCSB Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCSB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCSB)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company has market cap of $350.92 million. The Company’s deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 39.42 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, consumer, and consumer and business installment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $9.58 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 38.43 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.

Among 2 analysts covering Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Federal Realty Investment has $14200 highest and $13400 lowest target. $138’s average target is 6.80% above currents $129.21 stock price. Federal Realty Investment had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.