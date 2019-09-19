Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to pay $1.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Boston Partners Has Increased Enerplus (ERF) Holding By $11.41 Million

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is expected to pay $1.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:FRT) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $1.05 dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current price of $135.45 translates into 0.78% yield. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 375,399 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Boston Partners increased Enerplus Corp (ERF) stake by 33.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 1.43 million shares as Enerplus Corp (ERF)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Boston Partners holds 5.68M shares with $46.31 million value, up from 4.25 million last quarter. Enerplus Corp now has $1.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 981,135 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Boston Partners decreased Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 37,435 shares to 1.54 million valued at $72.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 3.57 million shares and now owns 2.33 million shares. Archrock Inc was reduced too.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $10.15 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 40.29 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Federal Realty Investment Trust shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Presima Inc invested in 3.37% or 164,200 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 10,685 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company owns 1,686 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn holds 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 580 shares. Lincluden Mgmt reported 49,776 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 103,853 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 6,817 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Magnetar holds 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 9,524 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 0% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 1,769 shares. Montag A And Associates has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 22,657 shares. Blackrock holds 0.04% or 7.43 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Federal Realty Investment Trust has $14600 highest and $13400 lowest target. $143’s average target is 5.57% above currents $135.45 stock price. Federal Realty Investment Trust had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, September 13. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $14100 target in Thursday, September 5 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13400 target in Wednesday, May 15 report.