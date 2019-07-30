Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holding Maintained by Meeder Asset Management Inc; Optimum Investment Advisors Decreased Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Holding by $540,000 as Share Value Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 95,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 287,999 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Zugay Has Decided to Depart From BCIC for Personal Reasons; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – AMENDMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MULTICURRENCY COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 10558.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 5,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, up from 55 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 127,812 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Capital Mngmt holds 1.49% or 19,696 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co reported 33,576 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.07% or 30,517 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.07% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 75,857 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 75,000 shares. 1.29 million were accumulated by Pggm Invests. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 59,508 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,100 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 112,480 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 106,947 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 383,289 shares to 100,439 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 17,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,812 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $12.39M for 8.44 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.