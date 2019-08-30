Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Federal Realty Investment Trust has 98.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Federal Realty Investment Trust has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Federal Realty Investment Trust and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.00% 10.70% 3.70% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Federal Realty Investment Trust and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust N/A 132 43.52 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Federal Realty Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.40 2.33

$138 is the average target price of Federal Realty Investment Trust, with a potential upside of 6.67%. The potential upside of the peers is 4.44%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Federal Realty Investment Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Realty Investment Trust 1.05% 3.08% -1.37% 0.43% 7.82% 11.83% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Federal Realty Investment Trust was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.47. Competitively, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s competitors are 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust does not pay a dividend.