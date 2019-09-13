Federal Realty Investment (FRT) Was Upgraded by Mizuho; Telenav (TNAV) Has 2.39 Sentiment

Telenav Inc (TNAV) investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 55 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 23 sold and trimmed stakes in Telenav Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 19.95 million shares, up from 18.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Telenav Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 36 New Position: 19.

Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT)‘s stock was boosted to a Buy by analysts at Mizuho, who have a target price of $146.0000 on FRT. The firm’s Neutral rating is no longer valid.

The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 1.64M shares traded or 101.99% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. holds 7.53% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. for 4.79 million shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 195,839 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 264,585 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 249,140 shares.

Analysts await Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Telenav, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.55% EPS growth.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location platform services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $241.78 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 386,752 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE

Among 2 analysts covering Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Federal Realty Investment Trust has $14200 highest and $13400 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is 4.23% above currents $135.76 stock price. Federal Realty Investment Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $119.93M for 21.21 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold Federal Realty Investment Trust shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 14,446 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 166 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,642 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Westpac Bk owns 103,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets, New York-based fund reported 13,017 shares. Strs Ohio reported 240,236 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 2,555 shares. Hrt Lc accumulated 9,824 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 1.13 million shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Blackrock reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

