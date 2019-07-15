Federal Realty Inv. (FRT) Holder Strs Ohio Has Cut Position by $14.70 Million as Share Price Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Has Cut by $3.82 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Federal Realty Inv. (FRT) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 107,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,103 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.03M, down from 361,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Federal Realty Inv. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 24,290 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 42,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 747,639 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.48 million, down from 790,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 59,449 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 82,608 shares to 86,233 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Cos (NYSE:LOW) by 44,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. FRT’s profit will be $115.69 million for 20.86 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $179.52 million for 8.68 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares to 321,072 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.