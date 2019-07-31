Federal Express (FDX) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lifted Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Increased Stake by $437,000

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,986 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 57,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 5.23M shares traded or 39.63% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Federal Express Corp (FDX) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,989 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 52,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Federal Express Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $171.46. About 1.08 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 275 shares. Washington Tru State Bank invested in 0.13% or 10,475 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.21% or 21,679 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Huntington State Bank stated it has 245,449 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bryn Mawr holds 15,546 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regent Mgmt Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,702 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 0.09% or 8,035 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company owns 8,100 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company owns 12,789 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 16,600 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ne holds 18,842 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 19,853 shares to 18,336 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc Com by 7,030 shares to 21,422 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,749 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based North Star Inv Management has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 2,719 were accumulated by Alps. 434 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors Inc. Plante Moran Advsr Lc holds 279 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 822,621 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Com has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 817,106 shares. Asset Mgmt has 19,547 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel accumulated 6,200 shares or 1% of the stock. 40,373 are held by Dubuque Savings Bank And. Community National Bank & Trust Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Signature Est & Investment Advsrs Lc reported 561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,511 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc. 40,858 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Ks.