Federal Express (FDX) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Raised Holding by $537,208; Kepos Capital LP Lowered Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Position by $830,874; Valuation Declined

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Federal Express Corp (FDX) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 54,989 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 52,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Federal Express Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 1.71 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 25,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 68,324 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 93,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 759,497 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.15, REV VIEW $770.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris(R); 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS RECEIVED HHS SUBPOENA ON POSSIBLY FALSE CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23,623 shares to 41,643 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 37,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 40,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 82,354 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Lc stated it has 25,605 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,368 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 72,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 34 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 941,433 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). 19,822 are held by Paloma Prns Mngmt. 51,428 were accumulated by Pinebridge L P. Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 66,997 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 4,462 shares.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rough session for Myriad as bear gets more bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Myriad’s myPath® Melanoma Test Receives Medicare Coverage – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Myriad submits PMA for myChoice HRD CDx test – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $29.13M for 28.66 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,246 shares to 1,855 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,655 shares, and cut its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.