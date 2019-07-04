Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Both Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 72 3.98 N/A 8.77 8.36 The Western Union Company 19 1.59 N/A 1.87 10.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and The Western Union Company. The Western Union Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The Western Union Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and The Western Union Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5% The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. The Western Union Company’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and The Western Union Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Western Union Company 0 1 0 2.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 20.43% and an $86 consensus target price. Meanwhile, The Western Union Company’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential downside is -16.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation looks more robust than The Western Union Company as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and The Western Union Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 0%. Insiders held 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of The Western Union Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -6.49% -3.08% 4.34% 1.09% -17.4% 21.29% The Western Union Company 1.25% 1.41% 8.3% 3.29% -1.57% 13.95%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has stronger performance than The Western Union Company

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats The Western Union Company.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.