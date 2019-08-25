Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 68 4.54 N/A 8.76 7.83 MoneyGram International Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and MoneyGram International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and MoneyGram International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares and 82.1% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares. Comparatively, 16.8% are MoneyGram International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39% MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MoneyGram International Inc.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats MoneyGram International Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.