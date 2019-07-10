Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 66 4.38 N/A 8.76 7.53 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.52 N/A 0.55 6.53

Table 1 demonstrates Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.8%. Competitively, 2.7% are Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -5.12% -5% 2.44% -9.6% -4.92% 15.79% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. -10.2% -0.97% -9.75% -4.42% 3.33% 18.44%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has weaker performance than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.