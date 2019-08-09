Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Comparison side by side

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 74 4.19 N/A 8.77 8.82 Visa Inc. 161 18.79 N/A 4.65 38.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Visa Inc. Visa Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5% Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9%

Risk & Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Visa Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Visa Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

$86 is Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.70%. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.’s average target price is $188.57, while its potential upside is 4.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is looking more favorable than Visa Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Visa Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.4% and 96.2%. About 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Visa Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85% Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was less bullish than Visa Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Visa Inc. beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.