Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 74 4.18 N/A 8.77 8.82 Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.72 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5% Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Medallion Financial Corp.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is $86, with potential upside of 14.48%. Competitively the consensus target price of Medallion Financial Corp. is $10, which is potential 128.31% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Medallion Financial Corp. is looking more favorable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.4% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares and 25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares. Competitively, Medallion Financial Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85% Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was more bullish than Medallion Financial Corp.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.