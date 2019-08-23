Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 74.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.80% 0.50% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation N/A 75 8.82 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 3.53 2.64

The potential upside of the rivals is 104.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. In other hand, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s rivals beat Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.