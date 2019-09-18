Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Credit Services company, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 74.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.80% 0.50% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation N/A 76 8.82 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The competitors have a potential upside of 126.52%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has weaker performance than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s competitors are 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s rivals beat Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.