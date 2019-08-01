Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.80% 0.50% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation N/A 74 8.82 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

With average target price of $86, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a potential upside of 6.37%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 87.77%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s competitors are 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s rivals beat Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.