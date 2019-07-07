Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Contrasting side by side

Since Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 72 4.18 N/A 8.77 8.36 Green Dot Corporation 62 2.47 N/A 2.19 21.70

Demonstrates Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Green Dot Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Green Dot Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Green Dot Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Green Dot Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Green Dot Corporation’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Green Dot Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s consensus price target is $86, while its potential upside is 17.45%. On the other hand, Green Dot Corporation’s potential upside is 75.45% and its consensus price target is $86.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Green Dot Corporation looks more robust than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.7% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares and 89.6% of Green Dot Corporation shares. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Green Dot Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -6.49% -3.08% 4.34% 1.09% -17.4% 21.29% Green Dot Corporation -24.89% -23.5% -36.35% -44.7% -34.66% -40.24%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation had bullish trend while Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Green Dot Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.