Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Comparison side by side

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 72 4.06 N/A 8.77 8.36 Equifax Inc. 115 4.94 N/A 2.47 48.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Equifax Inc. Equifax Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Competitively, Equifax Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Equifax Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Equifax Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The average price target of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is $86, with potential upside of 20.43%. Competitively the average price target of Equifax Inc. is $98.67, which is potential -28.81% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is looking more favorable than Equifax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 89.1% respectively. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Equifax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -6.49% -3.08% 4.34% 1.09% -17.4% 21.29% Equifax Inc. -1.07% -5.9% 9.42% 16.26% 4.61% 27.48%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was less bullish than Equifax Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Equifax Inc. beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.