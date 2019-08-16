Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 68 4.20 N/A 8.76 7.83 X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. X Financial seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and X Financial.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of X Financial are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39% X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 20.39% stronger performance while X Financial has -33.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats X Financial on 8 of the 7 factors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.