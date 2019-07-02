Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Contrasting side by side

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 55 4.12 N/A 8.76 7.53 Discover Financial Services 72 3.26 N/A 8.13 9.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Discover Financial Services. Discover Financial Services seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Discover Financial Services, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Discover Financial Services.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Discover Financial Services 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Discover Financial Services’s consensus target price is $87, while its potential upside is 10.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Discover Financial Services has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Discover Financial Services’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -5.12% -5% 2.44% -9.6% -4.92% 15.79% Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has weaker performance than Discover Financial Services

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.