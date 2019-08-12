Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019; Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Universal Electronics had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was upgraded by Sidoti. FBR Capital maintained the shares of UEIC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $41.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Upgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (NYSE:AGM) is expected to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AGM) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s current price of $77.60 translates into 0.90% yield. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.6. About 35,970 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM)

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity. $348,331 worth of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) was bought by NORDHOLM BRADFORD T.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company has market cap of $817.24 million. It operates through four divisions: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Management Ltd accumulated 28,901 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 5,600 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,019 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 652,995 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,152 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 24,927 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 331 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0% or 109,153 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 751,682 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 113 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc reported 52,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Universal Electronics Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De holds 49 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). 14,736 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Lapides Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 1.64% or 117,200 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Co Ltd Company has invested 1.38% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Parkside Bank & Trust stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Inc Public Llc invested in 33,099 shares. American Gp invested in 0% or 10,219 shares. State Street stated it has 391,907 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Arizona State Retirement System reported 21,298 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

The stock increased 9.62% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 389,842 shares traded or 246.94% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $642.66 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It has a 56.21 P/E ratio. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.