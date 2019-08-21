Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019; Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund Has 1.67 Sentiment

Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.78, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 20 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 12 sold and decreased holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 5.88 million shares, up from 5.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (NYSE:AGM) is expected to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AGM) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s current price of $80.07 translates into 0.87% yield. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 55,056 shares traded or 32.48% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM)

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund for 288,930 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc owns 33,281 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.48% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 138,010 shares.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 40,872 shares traded. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $531.59 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 15.78 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity. NORDHOLM BRADFORD T also bought $348,331 worth of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) on Friday, March 22.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company has market cap of $840.30 million. It operates through four divisions: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.