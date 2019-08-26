Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019; Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Sentiment Is 0.68

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc (NHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 15 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 22 reduced and sold their equity positions in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.89 million shares, up from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (NYSE:AGM) is expected to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AGM) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s current price of $79.80 translates into 0.88% yield. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.49% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 50,397 shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About shares traded. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has risen 8.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The company has market cap of $228.82 million. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company has market cap of $836.80 million. It operates through four divisions: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity. $348,331 worth of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) shares were bought by NORDHOLM BRADFORD T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 10,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 89,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 17,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 4,342 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 21,330 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 72,312 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 549,399 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp accumulated 272,900 shares. Citigroup reported 3,903 shares. American Gp Incorporated reported 5,725 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Blackrock owns 966,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio.