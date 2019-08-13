Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019; Capital International LTD Raised By $888,100 Its Merck And Co (MRK) Holding

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (NYSE:AGM) is expected to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AGM) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s current price of $76.07 translates into 0.92% yield. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 36,409 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

Capital International Ltd increased Merck And Co Inc (MRK) stake by 96.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 10,700 shares as Merck And Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Capital International Ltd holds 21,739 shares with $1.81M value, up from 11,039 last quarter. Merck And Co Inc now has $217.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 8.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 24/05/2018 – EISAI SAYS FDA HAS EXTENDED ACTION DATE FOR SNDA FOR LENVATINIB FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $348,331 were bought by NORDHOLM BRADFORD T on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 174,474 shares. 89,797 are held by Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 5,724 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Company reported 1,662 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 346 shares. 331 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. 14,116 are held by Hightower Ltd Liability. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 24,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 5,725 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 19 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 3,887 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp holds 4,687 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd accumulated 28,901 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 272,900 shares.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company has market cap of $800.88 million. It operates through four divisions: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. It has a 8.51 P/E ratio. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Capital International Ltd decreased Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 9,487 shares to 70,515 valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 24,200 shares and now owns 3,661 shares. Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, February 20. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. UBS initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $89 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.