Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019; Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Shorts Increased By 552.3%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (NYSE:AGM) is expected to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AGM) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s current price of $79.80 translates into 0.88% yield. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.49% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 50,200 shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) had an increase of 552.3% in short interest. BWB’s SI was 581,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 552.3% from 89,100 shares previously. With 78,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)’s short sellers to cover BWB’s short positions. The SI to Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s float is 2.86%. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 38,164 shares traded. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,331 activity. NORDHOLM BRADFORD T bought $348,331 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,687 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 7,234 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 272,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 8,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability holds 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) or 1,662 shares. 130,204 are held by Loomis Sayles And Lp. California State Teachers Retirement has 13,846 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 9,600 shares. Moreover, Weybosset Research Mngmt Ltd Llc has 5.01% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 117,681 shares. Tci Wealth holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 1,885 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 549,399 shares.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company has market cap of $836.80 million. It operates through four divisions: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $322.81 million. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, firms, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans.

