Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019; AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS COMMON SHARES (AQSZF) Shorts Down By 32.32%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (NYSE:AGM) is expected to pay $0.70 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AGM) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s current price of $76.97 translates into 0.91% yield. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 33,791 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A)

AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AQSZF) had a decrease of 32.32% in short interest. AQSZF’s SI was 20,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 32.32% from 29,700 shares previously. With 26,200 avg volume, 1 days are for AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AQSZF)’s short sellers to cover AQSZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1304 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. The company has market cap of $9.43 million. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and topiramate and oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,331 activity. NORDHOLM BRADFORD T also bought $348,331 worth of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) shares.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company has market cap of $811.58 million. It operates through four divisions: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. It has a 8.61 P/E ratio. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0% or 78,409 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 5,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seizert Cap Prns invested in 0.06% or 19,090 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 35 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 24,927 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 109,542 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Arrowstreet Cap L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Swiss Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 16,581 shares. Moreover, Globeflex L P has 0.15% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,616 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1,737 shares. 27,118 are held by Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc.

