Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Holder Argent Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Raised Its Position by $2.88 Million as Stock Price Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 14,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 43,711 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 28,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Agricultural Mortgage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 98,698 shares traded or 113.90% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 131,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 321,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26M, up from 190,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 224,971 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 13/03/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends China Presence; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Management Determined It to Be a Misappropriation of Company Assets

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 41,200 shares to 46,014 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

