Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Forms $76.97 Double Top; Shorts at ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (ADMG) Lowered By 85.71%

ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (OTCMKTS:ADMG) had a decrease of 85.71% in short interest. ADMG’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 85.71% from 700 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 0 days are for ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (OTCMKTS:ADMG)’s short sellers to cover ADMG’s short positions. The stock increased 40.62% or $0.013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.045. About 46,644 shares traded or 199.90% up from the average. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) formed double top with $82.36 target or 7.00% above today’s $76.97 share price. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) has $811.58 million valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 33,791 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity. NORDHOLM BRADFORD T had bought 5,000 shares worth $348,331.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And L P holds 130,204 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd holds 0% or 1,662 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 10,128 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn reported 0.01% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 9,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 113 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 4,342 shares stake. 966,332 are owned by Blackrock Inc. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 346 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 14,169 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 2,065 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 43,616 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Llc invested in 0.46% or 199,329 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Co owns 250 shares.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group produces and sells direct reduced iron for use as feedstock to steel manufacturing and processing industries in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $859,950. It owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It has a 0.11 P/E ratio. The firm also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material.