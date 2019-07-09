Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Stock Value Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Has Trimmed Position by $677,304; Harvest Fund Advisors Increases Holding in Oneok New (OKE)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 57,897 shares traded or 45.18% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76 million, up from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 1.69M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 12,171 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 45,477 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability holds 13,061 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 3,741 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Nordea Investment owns 53,299 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Cap Llc has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). State Street reported 174,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,152 shares. Moreover, Seizert Cap Llc has 0.06% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 19,090 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity.

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The SCOOP On Oklahoma And How It’s STACKing Up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 1.36M shares to 137,717 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 789,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cls Invests Llc holds 0% or 824 shares. Wellington Shields And has 19,093 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.49% or 139,901 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 57,433 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Da Davidson Com reported 32,257 shares. First Republic Investment has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 44,254 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn holds 40 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dubuque Bankshares And Tru holds 3,016 shares. 155,487 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Llc. Moreover, Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,546 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0.31% or 56,234 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & owns 5,757 shares.