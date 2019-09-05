Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.91 Million; New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Holding in Affimed N V (AFMD) as Share Value Declined

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.83M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 413,944 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys New 1.2% Position in Affimed

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 40,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 27,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 67,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 18,193 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 14,116 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 72,312 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 4,342 shares in its portfolio. 91,483 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 16,581 shares. Hgk Asset holds 5,724 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 13,846 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 17,723 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,598 shares. 78,409 were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) or 28,901 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Boston Partners holds 0.01% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) or 95,492 shares. 40 are held by Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Company. 449 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 30,517 shares to 138,244 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 28,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Partners Inc (NYSE:EVR).

