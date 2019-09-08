Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Market Valuation Declined While First Wilshire Securities Management Lowered Position by $677,304; Seidman Lawrence B Increases Position in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB)

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 183,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 390,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 207,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 88,679 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 22,924 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lithium Americas Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Details – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Farmer Mac Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asanko Gold Strengthens Balance Sheet Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrari announces voting results from its Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Argent Mngmt Ltd Llc has 28,901 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,741 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0% or 109,153 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 8,890 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 17,917 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Inv Services Wi reported 10,633 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 52,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 412 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 24,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc accumulated 0.01% or 13,061 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weybosset Research Mgmt Lc reported 117,681 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp reported 331 shares.

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBLK, BKJ, and TRCB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Expand into Hudson Valley through Merger with Greater Hudson Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Completes Merger Nasdaq:CNOB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2014.