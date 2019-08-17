Fdx Advisors Upped Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Position By $327,858; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Symantec (SYMC)

Fdx Advisors Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) stake by 10.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 3,093 shares as Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 32,059 shares with $3.40M value, up from 28,966 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc Com now has $114.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -7.49% below currents $23.51 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Monday, June 17. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $1400 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. See Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 New Target: $28 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Initiate

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59M shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 303,102 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 482,245 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 30,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.32% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 33,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Company holds 0.01% or 11,388 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 14,520 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Communication holds 0.01% or 104,379 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 796,059 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.1% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 110,465 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 12,709 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tobam invested in 2.09% or 1.80M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 2.43 million shares.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 546.74 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Symantec: The Aftermath – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Host Hotels Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST) stake by 825,808 shares to 15,944 valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) stake by 5,386 shares and now owns 17,476 shares. Dowdupont Inc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 2,442 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,576 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs owns 61,256 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Investment Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 18,950 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 464,907 shares. Bristol John W And Com holds 2.66% or 913,095 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,134 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp stated it has 4.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet Asset Mgmt has 852,019 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.48% or 35,010 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 391,509 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 86,117 shares.