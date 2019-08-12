Fdx Advisors Trimmed Its Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stake as Share Value Declined; American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stock Rose While Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Raised Holding

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.60M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 30,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 25,566 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 55,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.74 lastly. It is down 9.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,565 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,050 shares. Leavell Mgmt holds 5,775 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 15 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 245,217 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Com has 216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Royal London Asset reported 194,947 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.31% or 10,000 shares. Highland Ltd Company invested in 102,380 shares. Sabal reported 224,271 shares stake. 16,483 were accumulated by Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Mirae Asset Investments has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Calamos Advsr Limited holds 0.08% or 148,535 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23,300 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,900 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bt Group Plc Adr (NYSE:BT) by 46,741 shares to 87,695 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Sp500 Low Vol by 7,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Pwr Fctr Etf.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $486,527 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.