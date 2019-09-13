Fdx Advisors Maintains Stake in Sap Se Spon Adr (SAP); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Lowered Its Position

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sap Se Spon Adr (SAP) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 12,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 28,585 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 15,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sap Se Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 142,381 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 05/04/2018 – SAP Completes Acquisition Of Callidus Software Inc; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 23/04/2018 – SAP Introduces SAP® Digital Manufacturing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste across the Healthcare and Food Supply Chains; 26/03/2018 – Visual BI Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,020 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17M, down from 164,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 4.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 97,320 shares to 126,038 shares, valued at $24.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Bbr Yld 2000 (WBIC) by 81,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,759 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc Com.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

