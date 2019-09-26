Fdx Advisors Lifted Its Diageo P L C Spon Adr New (DEO) Position; Mcgrath Rentcorp Has 1.04 Sentiment

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 70 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 67 reduced and sold their stock positions in Mcgrath Rentcorp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 24.51 million shares, up from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mcgrath Rentcorp in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 48 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 96%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell and Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $24.73M for 16.99 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.11% EPS growth.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 19.58 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 11.76% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp for 292,409 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 243,899 shares or 4.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 3.08% invested in the company for 312,611 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.54% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,450 shares.

The stock increased 1.87% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 91,997 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop

