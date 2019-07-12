Fdx Advisors Increases Holding in Texas Instrs Com (TXN); Symons Capital Management Maintains Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED)

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 980,114 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,059 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 28,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.39M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider buys, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. Shares for $4,776 were bought by Cawley Timothy. 6 shares valued at $518 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Friday, May 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $2,046 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Muccilo Robert had bought 89 shares worth $7,530. On Sunday, March 31 Shukla Saumil P bought $4,315 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 51 shares. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,730 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru holds 61,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Prudential Pcl has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Invesco Limited invested in 0.23% or 7.97 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 2.50 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Parametric Port Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1.31M shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Llc Ny stated it has 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Management has invested 0.51% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Enterprise Fin Serv owns 1,534 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Fiduciary Trust invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 505,349 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va has invested 1.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 58,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,771 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares to 60,758 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,870 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 35,563 shares to 27,440 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 53,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,234 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 33,371 shares valued at $3.37M was made by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,174 shares. 8,693 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $922,762 were sold by XIE BING. The insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19M worth of stock or 90,842 shares.