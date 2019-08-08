Fdx Advisors Increases Holding in Metlife Com (MET); General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.28 Million

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 11,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 38,190 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 26,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 6.22 million shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 1030.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 7,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 8,320 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $184.17. About 700,226 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,375 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Incorporated Lc holds 10,562 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 115,206 shares. Leisure Mngmt stated it has 0.87% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Grace White has 20,000 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Capital City Company Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 22,981 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 2,278 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Com has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Motco reported 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Roberts Glore And Il reported 3,766 shares. Moreover, Community Financial Bank Na has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,473 shares. King Luther Mngmt reported 53,200 shares stake. Peoples Svcs reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cambridge Advsrs owns 28,566 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Corp (NYSE:AON) by 2,119 shares to 211 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 20,036 shares to 75,506 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) by 43,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,212 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK).

