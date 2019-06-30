Fdx Advisors Increased Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Position by $327,858; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 7,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,983 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 19,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 3.75 million shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,059 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 28,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 6.13M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. 3,953 shares were sold by Van Haren Julie, worth $402,732 on Friday, January 25. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was made by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31. XIE BING had sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, January 30. DELAGI R GREGORY sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37 million. 23,174 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.34 million were sold by Ilan Haviv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 51,665 shares. Kemper Master Retirement stated it has 35,500 shares. Illinois-based Westwood Mgmt Il has invested 1.26% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 29.74 million shares. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd stated it has 22,599 shares. 10,510 are held by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Kepos Capital LP owns 56,327 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Midas Mngmt owns 25,600 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Management invested in 6,023 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guardian Advsrs LP invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv reported 187,508 shares stake. Putnam Fl Investment Management Communication stated it has 43,736 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,328 shares to 4,913 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,332 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr 20 Yr Tr Bd Etf (TLT).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.83 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has 96,522 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.1% or 349,790 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 28,827 shares. 317,850 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Nottingham Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,120 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 2,450 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fulton Financial Bank Na invested in 0.18% or 13,851 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,326 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 97,255 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Edmp has 4.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 11,460 are held by Fort Limited Partnership. Vanguard Gru reported 0.37% stake. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 3,885 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,163 shares to 7,668 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.