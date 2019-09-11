Fdx Advisors Increased Position in Eaton Plc Shs (ETN); Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 35,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 235,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 199,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 760,595 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 218.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 8,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 11,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 3,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 3.18M shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 74,340 shares to 95,378 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 151,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,010 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Management has invested 1.33% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ameriprise reported 1.11 million shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Qs Investors Lc reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,620 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.08% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 11,644 were reported by Century Cos. 1,000 were accumulated by Clearbridge Limited Liability Co. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 76,107 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. 29,443 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Stanley invested in 48,238 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 1.11M shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,162 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 8,500 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp Com Ut Ltd Ptn (NYSE:ETE) by 22,371 shares to 43,511 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Grw Etf (IWO) by 6,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,094 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

