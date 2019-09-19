Fdx Advisors Increased Its Sysco Com (SYY) Position by $484,260 as Shares Declined; Kdi Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Pool (POOL) by $909,924 as Valuation Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 4,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 35,507 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78M, down from 40,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $189.23. About 157,163 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (SYY) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 6,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 24,244 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 17,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 2.71M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year's $1.66 per share. POOL's profit will be $70.66M for 26.73 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

