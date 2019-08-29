Fdx Advisors Holding in Cummins Com (CMI) Has Trimmed by $415,382 as Stock Price Declined; Essex Property Trust (ESS) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $348,090 as Stock Value Rose

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 2,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 4,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 1,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 53 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 1,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $319.74. About 185,793 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 128,024 shares to 172,685 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bt Group Plc Adr (NYSE:BT) by 46,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Sp500 Low Vol.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 62,554 shares. Meritage Port owns 24,996 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.26% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Endurance Wealth accumulated 100 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,886 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Ltd owns 0.37% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,200 shares. First Merchants holds 0.89% or 34,854 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Clark Group holds 182,279 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,751 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 4,497 are held by Arrow Financial. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 10,728 shares.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $217.56 million for 24.15 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) by 116,032 shares to 154,209 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB) by 21,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).