Fdx Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Ross Stores Com (ROST) by $634,167; Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Market Value Declined While Homrich & Berg Has Cut Holding by $348,789

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 124,722 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (ROST) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 6,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 10,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 17,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 1.62 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

