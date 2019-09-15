Fdx Advisors Has Increased Its Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Stake; Ptc (PTC) Shareholder 40 North Management Upped Position by $36.70 Million

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98 million, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 741,053 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 20,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 154,259 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 134,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo looking to hire 20 managing directors; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Meet an Enforcement-Action Deadline; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 8,008 shares to 48,563 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,674 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Inv Cp Etf (LQD).

