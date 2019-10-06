Fdx Advisors Has Increased By $5.67 Million Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Stake; Harber Asset Management Increased By $449,958 Its Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stake

Fdx Advisors Inc increased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) stake by 113.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 30,823 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 57,907 shares with $10.70M value, up from 27,084 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A now has $120.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) stake by 11.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 74,993 shares as Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT)’s stock declined 1.21%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 714,336 shares with $4.35 million value, up from 639,343 last quarter. Liquidity Services Inc now has $230.20 million valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 43,334 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold LQDT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 0.12% more from 20.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roumell Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 10.91% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Pnc Group Inc Inc reported 1,475 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). 38,237 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acadian Asset Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Morgan Stanley reported 128,067 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 20,904 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc accumulated 84,900 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 224,903 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Strs Ohio reported 89,200 shares. 62,053 are owned by Prudential Financial.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Commercial Bank Building for Sale on GovDeals.com – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Moen Inc. Leverages Liquidity Services to Extend the Life of its Surplus Manufacturing Assets – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (NYSE:ACN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) has $22800 highest and $18600 lowest target. $211.71’s average target is 11.64% above currents $189.64 stock price. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) had 11 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, September 27 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Ishares Tr Iboxx Inv Cp Etf (LQD) stake by 147,683 shares to 226,726 valued at $28.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Bbr Yld 1000 (WBIG) stake by 87,975 shares and now owns 85,506 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.