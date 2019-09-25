Fdx Advisors Has Decreased General Dynamics Com (GD) Holding by $516,393; Kerrisdale Advisers Decreased Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $19.68 Million

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.25 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 1.17 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 2,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 12,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, down from 15,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $186.16. About 802,824 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 175,000 shares to 238,767 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) by 43,717 shares to 76,375 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

