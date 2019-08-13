Fdx Advisors Has Cut Its Cummins Com (CMI) Stake by $415,382; Market Valuation Declined; Regis (RGS) Valuation Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Its Stake

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 2,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 4,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.16. About 1.06 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.39% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.59M, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 167,262 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 96,012 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 23,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,962 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 11,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru reported 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Citigroup reported 25,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,239 are held by Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc. White Pine Lc has 0.91% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, New York-based fund reported 23,588 shares. Gsa Partners Llp has 0.09% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 142,167 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 1,125 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 226,088 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $53.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 43,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 826,874 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

