Fdx Advisors Has Cut Holding in Ppg Inds Com (PPG) by $1.35 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tiger Management Lowered Its Holding

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 12,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 8,609 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 20,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 855,577 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 203,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 291,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp Com (NYSE:FSIC) by 57,451 shares to 97,836 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Sp Scp Etf (IJR) by 10,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 1.86% or 2.52M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.11% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 57,100 shares. 600 are owned by Cordasco Financial. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Montag A & holds 18,415 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt has invested 0.27% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 17,536 are held by World Asset Management Incorporated. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 120 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares & Communication reported 8,132 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 296,475 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 26,322 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 17,770 shares. Bokf Na has 19,018 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 203,025 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG to Acquire Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 17.09 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58 million shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $88.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 59.81 million shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 18,759 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 51,867 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 4.32M shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Alesco Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,997 shares or 0.15% of the stock. M Incorporated owns 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,206 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 11.96M shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc owns 35,087 shares. 3,547 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Lc. Ims Mgmt invested in 16,424 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 552 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 71,738 shares.