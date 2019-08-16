Fdx Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Eaton Plc Shs (ETN); Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Valueworks Has Decreased Its Position by $449,540 as Stock Value Declined

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 218.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 8,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 11,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 3,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 2.44 million shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 8.57M shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 56,164 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Amer Asset Management accumulated 8,202 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Limited Ca holds 0.88% or 128,000 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 19,655 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.39% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 459,893 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 69,928 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Incorporated accumulated 243 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 1,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. J Goldman & Communication Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pentwater Mngmt Lp accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Counselors has invested 0.71% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company reported 630 shares stake. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.17% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.88 million shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 89,278 shares to 81,539 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) by 18,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,658 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).

