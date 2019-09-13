Fdx Advisors Boosted Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $12.23 Million as Shares Rose; Patten Group Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Has Decreased by $610,517 as Market Value Declined

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 91,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 280,607 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.59 million, up from 188,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.31. About 11.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $172.07. About 1.46M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Global Reit Etf (REET) by 695,322 shares to 883,088 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 8,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,563 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Shrt Trm Corp Bd (VCSH).

