Fdx Advisors Boosted Metlife Com (MET) Stake By $495,852; Bollard Group Has Increased By $1.17 Million Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake

Fdx Advisors Inc increased Metlife Inc Com (MET) stake by 44.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 11,806 shares as Metlife Inc Com (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 38,190 shares with $1.63 million value, up from 26,384 last quarter. Metlife Inc Com now has $42.31B valuation. The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 4.90 million shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO

Bollard Group Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 12.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 14,125 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 127,586 shares with $10.61 million value, up from 113,461 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $214.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 6.06 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 12.60 million shares. Orrstown Financial Services stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Carroll Associates reported 3,252 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold Communication Incorporated has 0.07% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Maryland-based Marathon Cap Mngmt has invested 0.89% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.03% or 22,415 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Gru Lc reported 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 4,747 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 269,633 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Intersect Lc holds 0.36% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 19,981 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 67,240 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.61 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 1.72 million shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:ELS) stake by 3,742 shares to 3,668 valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 10,770 shares and now owns 42,246 shares. Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (NYSE:ALSN) was reduced too.

